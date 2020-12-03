Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Mayor Garcetti issues LA safer-at-home order similar to county's

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Coronavirus in California
FOX 11

LA Mayor pleading with public to ‘be smart, stay apart’ in hopes of slowing virus spread

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is pleading with the public to stay at home in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES - As California continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a citywide safer-at-home order on Wednesday.

"It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything," Garcetti said during Wednesday evening's press conference.

"The Coronavirus is widespread in our community, and the latest data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows more Angelenos are infected with COVID-19 than ever before," Garcetti's office later said in a statement.

The city's new safer-at-home order, which is officially in effect, was designed to mirror the county's ongoing safer-at-home order, with aligning restrictions and exemptions. The county's order went into effect earlier in the week.

Similar to the county's order, all Angelenos are asked to stay at home and avoid going out for nonessential trips and tasks. Both the city and the county's temporary orders ban all public and private gatherings of individuals from different households. Protests and outdoor faith-based services are exempt from the order.

Angelenos experiencing homelessness are exempt from the order to stay home.

Below is the full detail of the city's new safer-at-home order, which includes a list of essential activities and businesses exempt from the order:

The city's order comes just hours after Pasadena announced it would issue its own version of a safer-at-home order. Unlike the rest of LA County, Pasadena is allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining as the city follows its own health regulations.

RELATED:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.