Mayor Garcetti issues LA safer-at-home order similar to county's

As California continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a citywide safer-at-home order on Wednesday.

"It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything," Garcetti said during Wednesday evening's press conference.

"The Coronavirus is widespread in our community, and the latest data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows more Angelenos are infected with COVID-19 than ever before," Garcetti's office later said in a statement.

The city's new safer-at-home order, which is officially in effect, was designed to mirror the county's ongoing safer-at-home order, with aligning restrictions and exemptions. The county's order went into effect earlier in the week.

Similar to the county's order, all Angelenos are asked to stay at home and avoid going out for nonessential trips and tasks. Both the city and the county's temporary orders ban all public and private gatherings of individuals from different households. Protests and outdoor faith-based services are exempt from the order.

Angelenos experiencing homelessness are exempt from the order to stay home.

Below is the full detail of the city's new safer-at-home order, which includes a list of essential activities and businesses exempt from the order:

The city's order comes just hours after Pasadena announced it would issue its own version of a safer-at-home order. Unlike the rest of LA County, Pasadena is allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining as the city follows its own health regulations.

