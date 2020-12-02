City of Pasadena to issue own version of stay-at-home order, outdoor dining still OK at restaurants

article

Pasadena city leaders have unveiled the city's version of a temporary stay-at-home order as California continues to see COVID-19 cases surge.

The order is scheduled to kick in at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, December 3 and in effect through Sunday, December 20.

"Everyone is at risk for becoming ill with COVID-19, but some people are more vulnerable to serious illness, including pneumonia and organ failure, or death, due to their age, physical state, and/or health status," the City of Pasadena said in a press release.

Pasadena's temporary order prohibits all public and private gatherings of individuals from different households. Outdoor faith-based services and protests are exempt from the order.

The city's order also mandates people living and working in Pasadena to follow the state's curfew that was issued back in November 19.

Outdoor dining is still allowed in Pasadena, as long as diners are all from the same households and are six feet apart from the nearest table.

Advertisement

Below is a copy of Pasadena's stay-at-home order:

Last week, Los Angeles County health officials issued a temporary ban on all in-person dining. The county's order has been met with scrutiny from the public, especially after the health department did not provide data that supports outdoor dining contributes to the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: LA Public Health unable to provide data to support outdoor dining restrictions when pressed by county leader

Pasadena restaurants are allowed to allow outdoor dining as the city has its own health department.

RELATED: New safer-at-home order takes effect starting Monday in LA County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.