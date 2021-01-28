Mayor Eric Garcetti receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

Mayor Eric Garcetti received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said Thursday.

Garcetti, who at 49 years old does not meet California's COVID-19 vaccination eligibility guidelines, received the vaccine on Jan. 21 after he spent five days assisting efforts at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination center.

"Mayor Garcetti has spent many days, as he is today, at Dodger Stadium, assisting on the frontline of the vaccination effort -- directly interacting with hundreds of Angelenos each day,'' Garcetti's Deputy Communications Director Alex Comisar said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"The medical personnel strongly recommended that he receive the vaccine as they have recommended and provided for other field staff and volunteers at the site who have close contact with clients."

California's COVID-19 vaccination guidelines allow jurisdictions to offer vaccines to people 65 and older.

Advertisement

RELATED:

• California allowing residents 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine

• LA County residents 65 or older can now get COVID-19 vaccine