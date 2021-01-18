Expand / Collapse search
LA County residents 65 or older can get COVID-19 vaccine later this week, executive order says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 11

California allows residents 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine

With the news of the COVID vaccines now being prioritized for those over 65 in California, comes the question of how those vaccines will be distributed and to whom.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County residents 65 and older will be able to receive their vaccines later this week, according to an executive order signed by county leaders.

On Monday evening, Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis signed an executive order directing health leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines available to residents of 65 years or older starting Thursday, January 21.

Prior to the announcement, the vaccines were available to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents/staff in LA County.

Below is the order signed by Solis:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Push to expand COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 65 and older in LA County

