LA County residents 65 or older can get COVID-19 vaccine later this week, executive order says

Los Angeles County residents 65 and older will be able to receive their vaccines later this week, according to an executive order signed by county leaders.

On Monday evening, Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis signed an executive order directing health leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines available to residents of 65 years or older starting Thursday, January 21.

Prior to the announcement, the vaccines were available to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents/staff in LA County.

Below is the order signed by Solis:

