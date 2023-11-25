Marty Krofft, producer of 'H.R. Pufnstuf,' iconic kids TV, dies at 86

article

Marty Krofft, the producer of iconic ‘70s children’s television shows like "H.R. Pufnstuf" and "Land of the Lost," died Saturday, according to his representatives. He was 86.

Krofft was born on April 9th, 1937, in Montreal. According to a representative, he died of kidney failure in Los Angeles Saturday, surrounded by his friends and family.

Together with his brother Sid Krofft, Marty Krofft designed characters and sets for Hanna-Barbera's variety show "The Banana Splits," before launching his producing career. The duo's run began with "H.R. Pufnstuf," which ran for 17 episodes between September and December 1969. From there, they went on to produce shows like "The Bugaloos," "Land of the Lost" and more.

In 1976, the Krofft brothers created the World of Sid and Marty Krofft amusement park in Atlanta in 1976.

In 2018, the brothers received the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and in 2020, they both received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Sid Krofft (L) and Marty Krofft attend being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Marty Kroft is survived by his two brothers, Harry Krofft and Sid Krofft; his three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.