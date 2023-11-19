'Sopranos' and 'Good Fellas' actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89

article

Actress Suzanne Shepherd, known for her roles in the television program "Sopranos" and film "Good Fellas," has passed away, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A representative for the actress shared that Shepherd "passed away peacefully in her home in New York City in the early morning hours of November 17." She was 89.

Ms. Shepherd is survived by her daughter, the artist Kate Shepherd; son-in-law Miles McManus; and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd. A memorial service will be announced for early 2024.

