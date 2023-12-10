Maria del Carmen Lopez: Family hopes for return of mother kidnapped in Mexico nearly a year ago

A family in Norwalk is still desperately searching for their mother, nearly a year after she was kidnapped in Mexico.

Maria del Carmen Lopez was taken from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico back on February 9, 2023. This time last year, the 63-year-old surprised her seven kids in Norwalk with a visit. Just months later, the American citizen was taken.

At his home, it looks like Christmas, but son Tony Lopez said he doesn't feel like celebrating.

"Thanksgiving came and went," he said. "It's just very different. It doesn't feel right."

Tony Lopez said the people who kidnapped his mom demanded a ransom that was "completely unobtainable to us. Way out of the question. It was a ridiculous amount."

Since then, the kidnappers have gone silent. The FBI has offered a reward for Lopez's return, and her family has plastered the area near where she was taken with bus ads and missing posters.

Just a few months ago, the family said Mexican authorities arrested two men believed to be tied to the kidnapping ring. But not even that got their mother back.

"You think, these guys, this is it. We're going to find my mom," Tony Lopez said. "But that hasn't been the case."

With growing heartbreak, the family has taken their mother's story to social media, sharing the story on the website justice4carmen.com, and urging visitors to sign a petition hoping to convince local leaders, the White House and Mexican officials to commit more resources to bringing Maria del Carmen Lopez home.

"She's just a great person to be around. Makes the whole family laugh. brings everybody together," said Tony Lopez. "That's the issuing piece to our family right now."