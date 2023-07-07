Maria del Carmen Lopez: Prayer vigil held for woman last seen in Mexico Feb. 2023

A candlelight vigil was held for Maria del Carmen Lopez, an American citizen who was last seen in Mexico in February.

On Thursday, her family in Norwalk held the event and spread the word about Maria's disappearance to the community in hopes of raising awareness and hopefully getting the Biden Administration to step in.

Lopez was taken from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico back in February 9, 2023.

Lopez's loved ones have complained in the past about the FBI Mexican law enforcement moving too slowly with investigations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The family says the kidnappers have contacted them, but the random to free Lopez is apparently far beyond what they could pay.

Lopez's daughter says no one deserves to go through what her kidnapped mother is going through.

"She deserves to be home with her seven children. She has 19 grandchildren who miss her and two great-grandchildren. And we're suffering without her," said Sonia Lopez, Maria's daughter.

The family says they have been in touch with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of State, the FBI, officials in Mexico and Congresswoman Linda Sánchez.