Manzanita Fire: Crews battling blaze in San Bernardino County

Crews are working to take down a large fire in the San Bernardino County mountains.

The San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Manzanita Fire," which initially stretched to about 50 acres around 3:45 p.m. and was later contained to 27 acres late Friday night.

As of Friday night, officials have not specified how much of the fire has been contained.

