Man wounded in South LA street takeover: report

A 60-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot during a reported street takeover in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street, an official with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown and a description of a suspect was not available.

SUGGESTED: Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified

The victim was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs, police said.

SUGGESTED: Community demands justice for innocent dad of 5 killed in South LA crash stemming from police chase

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.



