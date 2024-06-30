Man and woman shot while standing on Long Beach sidewalk

Two people were shot in Long Beach Saturday, while police said they were just standing on the sidewalk.

It happened around 6:15 p.m., near Alamitos Avenue and E. 6th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Two people, a man and a woman, were standing on the sidewalk, when police said a man started shooting at them. Both of them were hit, the man in the upper and lower body, and the woman in just the upper body. Paramedics with the Long Beach Fire Department arrived and brought the pair to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUGGESTED: Downey PD shoot, kill man allegedly lighting fireworks in backyard

Police said the suspected shooter ran away on foot before officers were able to get there. The LBPD is still investigating the shooting.