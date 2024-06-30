Downey PD shoot, kill man allegedly lighting fireworks in backyard

A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting in Downey, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance in the 7100 block of Stewart and Gray Road, the Downey Police Department reported.

"Officers arrived on scene and during their investigation, an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to a police statement. "A male subject was shot and died from his injuries."

No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the man, who allegedly has mental health issues, was lighting fireworks in the backyard and got into an argument with a neighbor before being fatally shot by a responding officer.

Downey police reported that the California Department of Justice was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.