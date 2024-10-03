Inside Safe program led to 'rampant drug use' outside Westlake hotel, lawsuit claims

article

A Los Angeles man is suing the city over damages related to what he calls "rampant public drug use" outside an interim housing building for the homeless.

"Politicians are so desperate to clean up the encampments that they’re willing to turn a blind eye to this sort of activity," said Christopher Stone.

Stone shared several videos with FOX 11 from incidents he recorded outside the Stuart Hotel on Union Avenue in the Westlake District. He claims the videos show illegal drug deals on public sidewalks, overdoses, and one person fighting with Los Angeles police officers.

"Why should residents tolerate this?" said Stone.

The Stuart Hotel is now part of LA’s "Inside Safe" program. Outside the building Thursday afternoon, FOX 11 noticed several people slumped over, a large encampment, and possible human waste.

"They relieve themselves on the sidewalk because they’re too high to walk themselves the 50 feet to their private bathroom," said Stone.

Located on the other side of the block from the Stuart Hotel are John Liechty Middle School and Esperanza Elementary School.

"Poor kids you know, they have to see this stuff," said Julio Escobar, a nearby worker. "I see people out here showering with hydrants and people doing drugs on the street. I think we need more people to talk and reach out to [the homeless]."

Stone is using his video as evidence for a new civil lawsuit he filed against the city. He is seeking up to $10 million for damages caused by what he describes as an "open-air drug market" outside his home.

"Deal with it off the public sidewalk," said Stone. "Deal with it on the private property that the program is devoted to."

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Zach Seidl said, "The Mayor’s Office is working closely to ensure that temporary housing units are safe for the surrounding community as well as those living in them. Encampments near schools and businesses all over the city have been addressed through Inside Safe and we will continue to ensure that all Angelenos have access to safe communities and clean sidewalks."

FOX 11 also reached out to Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez’s office for comment, but so far hasn’t heard back.