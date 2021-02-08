Man, stepmother killed in Apple Valley murder: police

article

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a murder and attempted murder investigation after a 33-year-old allegedly stabbed his father and stepmother at their Apple Valley home, officials said. The suspect and his stepmother were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to a home located on Pauhaska Road on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. following reports of a stabbing and a shooting. Upon arrival at the gruesome crime scene, they discovered a man and a woman near the front of the house and a second man lying on the street suffering from apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

The two Apple Valley residents who were pronounced dead by the scene were identified by the coroner’s department as 55-year-old Lorain Corral and 33-year-old Jeremy Koger.

The third person was identified as Jerry Koger, 58, of Apple Valley.

SBSD detectives said the preliminary investigation revealed Jeremy Koger began attacking his father and stepmother inside their home for an unknown reason with a knife. The couple then ran outside to get help from neighbors. At this point, Jeremy left the home.

While neighbors were in the process of calling 911, Jeremy returned and proceeded to continue stabbing his stepmother, officials said.

According to authorities, that’s when a neighbor ran into his house to get his gun. The neighbor asked Jeremy to stop, but when he continued to stab Corral, he shot Jeremy Koger.

Jerry Koger was airlifted to a local hospital and remains hospitalized. His condition was unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SBSD Detective Simon DeMuri at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

The investigation is ongoing.

