2 men found dead in Atwater Village; homicide investigation underway

Published  December 2, 2025 8:40am PST
Crime and Public Safety
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Atwater Village

The Brief

    • Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds near the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant in Atwater Village Tuesday morning.
    • The victims are a 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
    • It is currently unknown if authorities are searching for any suspects in connection with the homicide investigation.

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after two men were found dead near a wastewater plant Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant located at 4600 Colorado Boulevard in the Atwater Village neighborhood just before 6 a.m. 

Two victims — a 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old man — were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further information on the victims was not released. 

It's unclear if authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the deaths.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

