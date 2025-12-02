2 men found dead in Atwater Village; homicide investigation underway

The Brief Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds near the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant in Atwater Village Tuesday morning. The victims are a 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). It is currently unknown if authorities are searching for any suspects in connection with the homicide investigation.



A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after two men were found dead near a wastewater plant Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant located at 4600 Colorado Boulevard in the Atwater Village neighborhood just before 6 a.m.

Two victims — a 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old man — were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further information on the victims was not released.

It's unclear if authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the deaths.