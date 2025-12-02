2 men found dead in Atwater Village; homicide investigation underway
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles after two men were found dead near a wastewater plant Tuesday morning.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Los Angeles Reclamation Plant located at 4600 Colorado Boulevard in the Atwater Village neighborhood just before 6 a.m.
Two victims — a 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old man — were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Further information on the victims was not released.
It's unclear if authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the deaths.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.