2 hospitalized following police shooting in Westlake District

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a shooting involving police in the Westlake District near Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard. One victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in at least serious condition. The condition of the second victim and the circumstances that led to the police shooting are currently unknown.



Two people are hospitalized following a shooting involving police in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the area near Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports it took a 42-year-old man in at least serious condition to a hospital.

A second ambulance also took someone from the scene, according to the LAFD.

SkyFOX images from the scene showed a Metro bus, a Waymo vehicle, and a black car within the perimeter of red crime scene tape. Several evidence markers were also scattered throughout the area.

Photo courtesy SkyFOX

Brass knuckles were seen on the roadway by the bus.

Photo courtesy SkyFOX

Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two shooting victims are unknown.

It's unclear what led to the police shooting.