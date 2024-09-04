Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed on Metro train in Mid-City

Updated  September 4, 2024 9:23am PDT
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was stabbed on a Metro train Wednesday, according to authorities. 

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Expo at La Brea Metro train station in the Mid-City neighborhood.

Information on the victim who was stabbed or suspect has not yet been released. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 