Man stabbed on Metro train in Mid-City
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a man was stabbed on a Metro train Wednesday, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Expo at La Brea Metro train station in the Mid-City neighborhood.
Information on the victim who was stabbed or suspect has not yet been released.
SUGGESTED:
- Alleged DUI driver arrested after multi-county chase ends in LA parking lot
- Burglary suspect killed by police in Mid-City after starting house fire
- Terrified LA resident jumps out window to flee intruders
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.