Burglary suspect shot and killed by police in Mid-City

A burglary suspect was shot and killed after a standoff with police at a Mid-City home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 3:20 a.m in the 2600 block of South Halm on a report of a burglary in progress.

Responding officers located three suspects in a vehicle near the home and took them into custody.

A fourth suspect who was armed with a knife barricaded inside the home and a standoff began. At one point, smoke was visible from the home after the suspect allegedly tried to set the house on fire. Firefighters were able to put out that fire quickly.

Just after 7 a.m., the suspect exited the house armed with that knife and police shot the suspect. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was not immediately identified.