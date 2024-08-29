Alleged DUI driver arrested after multi-county chase ends in LA parking lot

An alleged DUI driver was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

The pursuit began in San Bernardino. The suspect then drove through Riverside, Orange and LA counties.

The driver, in a four-door silver Mercedes, was allegedly wanted for driving under the influence.

SkyFOX caught the vehicle as it was driving on the westbound 91 Freeway in Corona.

While on the freeway, near the Imperial Hwy exit in Anaheim Hills, the driver drastically slowed down to about speeds of 15 mph. This allowed the police to conduct a pit-maneuver. However, the vehicle was able to drive away after being spun by the patrol car. He then continued to drive on the freeway, dodging traffic while weaving though lanes.

The driver then got on the southbound 5 Freeway in Buena Park. He eventually got on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Downey Norwalk area, then made his way to downtown LA on the 10 Freeway.

Just before 4 p.m., he exited the freeway on Crenshaw Boulevard in Mid-City. After driving on surface streets for a short while, he entered a parking lot near 10th Avenue and Washington Boulevard and parked his car in a parking space. Images from SkyFOX showed the driver casually exiting his car and tossing his keys onto the floor. He then put his hands in the air and surrendered to police.

SkyFOX over arrest of pursuit suspect in Mid City parking lot

He was then taken into custody.