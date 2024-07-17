Mid-City home burglarized: Woman jumps out window to escape intruders

A woman jumped out of her window to escape intruders while her Mid-City home was broken into, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at a home along Crescent Heights Boulevard, located near the intersection of Sawyer Street and La Cienega Blvd.

The victim thought it was her husband returning home. However, when she went to greet him, she came face to face with two burglars and apparently, they were surprised too. Meanwhile, a third victim was waiting inside a getaway vehicle.

That’s when she ran and jumped out of a window to escape. She went to a neighbor's home where she contacted authorities.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department set up a massive search for the suspects who remain at large.

Paramedics were called to the scene to see if she suffered injuries when she jumped out of the window. She appeared to be physically OK but was understandably shaken up.

Investigators said the burglars managed to get away with some of the victim’s jewelry.

Neighbors told FOX 11 that they’re on edge as burglars become more brazen every day.

LAPD officers continue to go door-to-door looking for more surveillance video and anything that might help them track the suspects down.

