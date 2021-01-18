Man shot, killed in Rosemead, LASD says

article

A man was shot and killed in Rosemead Monday night, according to deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 8100 block of Arroyo Drive around 7:30 p.m. The person who suffered the gunshot wound was pronounced dead on scene, LASD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the deadly shooting. The deceased person's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

