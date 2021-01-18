Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Man shot, killed in Rosemead, LASD says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Rosemead
FOX 11
article

A man was shot and killed in Rosemead Monday night, according to deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 8100 block of Arroyo Drive around 7:30 p.m. The person who suffered the gunshot wound was pronounced dead on scene, LASD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the deadly shooting. The deceased person's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.