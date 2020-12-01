Man shot, killed in Gardena area, deputies say

article

A man is dead after a shooting in the Gardena area Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting death investigation in the 14700 block of Chadron Avenue a little before 4:15 p.m.

The person who was shot, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, LASD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the shooting. Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

