Man shot dead after yelling 'pigs', running towards Oxnard officers with steel bar

A man was shot and killed by officers after he ran towards them with a steel bar shouting words like "pigs" and "I hate you".

The Oxnard Police Department released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting which occurred around 6 a.m. March 12 near ‘A' Street and Oxnard Boulevard.

According to the police department, three officers were conducting a DUI investigation on the north side of the 100 block of West Fourth Street when the suspect, Adam Barcenas, quickly approached them from the west.

The suspect was not involved in the DUI investigation.

Video shows Barcenas running towards officers with a five-foot steel bar shouting "I hate pigs" and "I hate you". Officers told him to put the bar down but he didn't comply and kept running and yelling at them. Barcenas advanced on one of the officers who then fired four shots from his firearm. Three of the four bullets struck Barcenas, the police department said in a statement.

Simultaneously, another officer fired her taser. According to the department the taser did not penetrate his skin. Barcenas was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident. Per protocol for officer-involved shootings, the officers were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.