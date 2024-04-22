Man seen punting puppy in Anaheim arrested, dog still missing

The man who was seen on security video dropkicking a puppy in Anaheim earlier this month has been arrested, according to officials, but the dog remains missing.

Joseph Michael Sanders was arrested on April 18, according to the Anaheim Police Department, for the April 7 incident.

On that day, police said Sanders was the man seen on security footage near Brookhurst Street and the 5 Freeway, carrying a small dog. In the video, he walks down into a drainage ditch before dropkicking the pup. The scene continues just off camera, with the puppy wailing while the man is heard grunting as he kicks the dog over and over.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Sanders last week for felony animal cruelty.

While Sanders is in custody, detectives still haven't been able to find the dog seen in the video. Police are asking for anyone who may know anything about the animal's whereabouts to call the department at 714-765-1900.