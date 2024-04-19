Arrest warrant issued for man seen on video punting puppy like a football in Anaheim

Police in Anaheim have identified a suspect in a disturbing case of animal abuse caught on surveillance footage, where a man was seen violently dropkicking a small puppy near Brookhurst Street and the 5 Freeway.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Joseph Michael Sanders. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for felony animal cruelty and are now seeking the public's help to locate him.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 7, 2024, when Sanders was captured on video kicking the small dog. In the footage, Sanders can be seen walking down into a berm carrying the puppy, which is heard yelping loudly before he dropkicks it.

Anaheim Police described Sanders as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They believe he frequents the area around Brookhurst Street and the 5 Freeway.

The search continues for both the suspect and the puppy involved in this troubling case of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information about Sanders' whereabouts is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or their local law enforcement agency.