Man pleads not guilty to murder, torture of LA model found stuffed inside refrigerator

The Brief Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 43, pleaded not guilty to murder and torture in the September 2023 death of model Maleesa Mooney. Mooney's body was found bound and gagged inside her apartment's refrigerator; the cause of death was ruled homicidal asphyxia. A judge rejected the defense's motion to dismiss the case, and the D.A. will decide if they will seek the death penalty later.



A Minnesota man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to murder and torture charges stemming from the death of a model who was found bound, gagged and stuffed inside the refrigerator in her downtown Los Angeles apartment.

What we know:

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 43, is charged in the September 2023 death of Maleesa Mooney, 31.

The murder charge includes the special-circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.

The backstory:

Mooney, the sister of Guyanese pop singer Jourdin Pailine, was found dead on Sept. 12, 2023, inside her refrigerator at her apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. The last time anyone heard from Mooney was on September 7, 2023, and Humphrey left the apartment the next day, but it was days before her body was discovered.

Dr. Brice Hunt of the medical examiner's office declared the cause of death was "homicidal violence," most likely homicidal asphyxia.

A supervising criminalist testified that Mooney had multiple ligatures on her, including items of clothing, shoelaces, and a charging cable, and a pink zippered hooded jacket was stuffed into her mouth.

LAPD Robbery-Homicide detective David Marcinek testified to finding blood splatter along a wall, what looked like bleach having been used on the floor, and multiple chunks of hair on the floor. Refrigerator shelves were also found inside two closets.

A criminalist noted that Humphrey could be included as a potential contributor to some of the DNA evidence collected from the victim, though the duration of the DNA presence was unknown. Mooney was described as a sex worker by a friend, and another friend, who introduced Mooney and Humphrey, testified they quickly became "obsessed with each other."

Humphrey was arrested at his home on an unrelated federal warrant and waived extradition. He has been jailed without bail since he was charged on December 7, 2023.

What they're saying:

Arguments presented by the defense and the prosecution during the court hearing reveal contrasting views of the evidence.

Defense attorney Michael Lambrose argued that the case was too weak and that there was "zero evidence of premeditation and deliberation." He further stated that it was "more indicative of an emotional outburst," questioning whether Humphrey was even responsible for the woman's death.

Lambrose told the judge during the Oct. 16 hearing that the case against his client was "too thin" to proceed to trial.

Deputy District Attorney Antonella Nistorescu countered the defense's motion, saying Mooney's death was consistent with a "cold, calculated, and premeditated act of violence." She told the judge that Humphrey had also been involved in an act of violence against a former girlfriend, whom he had allegedly told to think about a "dissertation of why she should live."

What's next:

The district attorney's office is expected to decide later whether to seek the death penalty against Humphrey.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 11.