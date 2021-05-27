Man involved in Long Beach police shooting taken into custody

A fight between two men ended in a police shooting in Long Beach late Wednesday night, officials said.

Long Beach police were called to the 100 block of 52nd Street, located near West Del Amo and Long Beach boulevards around 11 p.m. when a fight between two men escalated.

Arriving officers said they found the suspect pointing a gun at another man when the suspect turned and fired at least one shot at officers. The officers then returned fire when the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself, Long Beach PD said.

"We’re kind of having a crisis when it comes to shootings in our city right now. It’s unbelievable what’s happening," said Long Beach resident Franklin Sims.

The suspect surrendered around 1 a.m. and was taken into custody. His name was not released by authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.