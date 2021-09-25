Man injured during officer-involved shooting at Huntington City Beach

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred at Huntington City Beach.

Officers were called to the area just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to Huntington Beach Police, one man was shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say there is no current threat to the public. It is not known what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

