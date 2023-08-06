Man in grave condition after car fire in South Los Angeles

A man was clinging to life after being burned during a vehicle fire Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

It appears someone had tossed an accelerant into the parked car while the victim was sleeping in it, according to reports.

No other details were immediately availalbe.