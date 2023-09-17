Man found shot to death in Valley Village homeless encampment

Detectives Sunday continued their investigation into the death of a 38-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Valley Village homeless encampment.

The man was identified as Wesley Orso, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner. The agency had no place of residence for Orso.

Officers dispatched at 8:05 a.m. Saturday to a "death investigation" call at Tujunga Avenue and Cumpston Street found a homeless encampment that encompassed the north sidewalk of Cumpston, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers also found what appeared to be a deceased man inside a tent.

SUGGESTED: Suspected DUI driver hits traffic officer in Santa Monica

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Orso dead at the scene. He was believed to have been a local man experiencing homelessness.

Narcotics paraphernalia was found at the scene, leading investigators to initially believe that the death might have been an overdose. Subsequent investigation revealed that the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.