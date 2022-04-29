LA Union Station staff says working conditions becoming dangerous

Workers at the Union Station in downtown Los Angeles are demanding change after some say the conditions are becoming dangerous for them when they're on the clock.

This comes as Los Angeles Times reported that violent crimes at the station "shot up 94%" in the first month of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Workers at the Union Station say they are often the victims of the violent crimes.

On Friday, a group of Union Station workers gathered for a press conference with David Huerta, President of SEIU United Service Workers West, as Huerta and station janitors spoke out on the working condition concerns.

Nineteen of the 21 janitors who work at Union Station have reported being victims of threats or assaults while on the job, according to the union representing the workers.