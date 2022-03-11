Man found dead in LA with feet tied, hands handcuffed behind back

article

The search is on for the suspect(s) wanted in connection to the gruesome murder of a 42-year-old man in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his neck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. LAPD said they found strangulation marks on the deceased man's neck.

Officials have not released the man's identity. The man is believed to have previously lived in Riverside County prior to moving into the Woodland Hills home.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been announced in connection to the man's death.

