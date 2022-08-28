Man found dead in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning.
According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard.
No suspect information has been released.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident is urged to call 562-383-4300.
This is the second death investigation in La Habra in recent days.
Last week, a boy was found shot in the area near Euclid Street and Pacific Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The homicide investigation into that incident continues.