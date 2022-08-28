Agoura Hills community mourns death of teen football player Carter Stone

The Agoura Hills community is mourning the death of a local 15-year-old boy who died while at the hospital for routine surgery.

Carter Stone, a freshman at Agoura High School, went in for "what should have been a routine outpatient shoulder surgery," according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

Carter later died. According to the GoFundMe, the teen had an undiagnosed tumor on his heart, resulting in his "unexpected passing."

"Carter was known for his sense of humor, kindness and work ethic. He was a dedicated football player looking forward to his career at Agoura High School," the fundraiser page read.

The Agoura High football team also took a moment to address Carter's death.

"A moment of silence for Carter. A lone helmet for 76. We sadly yet proudly honor our teammate and friend, Carter Stone. Our entire community is devastated as we mourn his passing and support his incredible family. Carter loved football and we loved him," the team said on social media.