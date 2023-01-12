Man found dead at scene of Hollywood apartment fire

An investigation is underway in Hollywood Thursday after a man was found dead at the scene of a fire.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a fire was reported in a second-floor unit within a four-story apartment building located in the 5000 block of West Harold Way. Firefighters contained the fire in less than half an hour, officials said.

The man was found dead inside the apartment that caught fire. His association with the apartment and circumstances of his death continue to be investigated.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police.



