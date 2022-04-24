Man fatally shot in East Los Angeles

A shooting death investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in East Los Angeles Saturday.

According to police, it happened just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of S. Indiana and Dennison streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

