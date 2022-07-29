Man fatally shot, 2 others wounded in overnight Reseda shootings

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were working to determine whether shootings at two separate crime scenes were related after a man was killed and two others were wounded in Reseda.

The first 911 call came in about a robbery shortly after 12 a.m. Friday in front of a tattoo shop on Sherman Way, just west of Reseda Boulevard. The tattoo shop was hosting an exhibit and people were gathered outside when suddenly, they were confronted and robbed at gunpoint by three men.

A short time later, there was a shooting and the LAPD said at least a dozen rounds were fired at the scene. Two of the victims were struck by the gunfire and were taken to a hospital. With the number of shell casings found on the street, investigators believe there was some type of gun battle. However, the victims have denied shooting back at the suspects.

"Clearly this scene depicts something a little less consistent with their stories. So we’re canvassing for video, we’re canvassing witnesses, and hopefully, we will find something that will kind of resolve or reconcile those disparities," LAPD Capt. Alex Chogyoji said.

The investigation then took a turn when less than a mile away, another 911 call came in from a woman who reported a man’s body was propped up against a tree in front of her condo complex near the intersection of Saticoy Street and Canby Avenue.

Officials said the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics, where he was declared dead by authorities.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the victim at the second scene is connected to the shooting and robbery at the tattoo event--possibly being one of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the investigations is asked to contact LAPD’s West Valley Station.

