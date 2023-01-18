Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend

Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.

"I am beside myself with grief at the loss of my first nephew Evan," his uncle Christopher Luntsford, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign for McMillen's family. "His passing is a complete shock, to his family and friends, and all of those who knew him or were touched by him."

Dana Point, like much of Orange County and the rest of California, has seen loads of rain over the last few weeks, which have led to flooding and damages across Southern California. According to Orange County data, Dana Point has received more than three inches of rainfall in the last week, more than a third of the total rainfall the town's seen in the last seven months.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for coastal areas of Orange County on Sunday that continued through Tuesday night.

Alternative Surf, a bodyboard shop in Seal Beach, has shared multiple tributes to McMillen on its Instagram page.

"Evan is an amazingly caring, genuine, passionate kid," the shop wrote in one post. "There are no words that we can say except we love you and you touched all of us," read another.