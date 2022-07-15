Man charged with murder of young couple at their Venice home

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of a young couple at their home in Venice on April 15, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

Abelardo Bon, of Los Angeles, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 31-year-old Brandon Neal and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson.

Neal and Johnson were found shot to death inside their home in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive on April 15.

Bon was arrested on May 19 for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer following a pursuit. Homicide detectives later determined that Bon was the suspect in the double murder.

"Though the motive for the killings is still undetermined, it is not believed to be a random incident," the LAPD wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470.