Man arrested in Riverside sword attack released

A suspect accused of chopping a man's hand off with a sword in Riverside has been arrested and released, according to police.

Officials said 38-year-old Stephen Daniel Dillard of Jurupa Valley was arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 13 attack near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man's hand chopped off by sword-wielding attacker: Police

He was booked on a mayhem charge but was released the next day on $55,000 bail, according to police.

Authorities said they are looking for at least one more witness to the assault that has not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7213 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Dane Wilkinson at (951) 353-7137 or DWilkinson@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.