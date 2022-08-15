Man arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery; police searching for second suspect

A man was in custody Monday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in July, and an accomplice was being sought, authorities said.

Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was being held on $150,000 bail, the sheriff's department said.

Watts is a possible suspect in other similar crimes, the sheriff's department reported. No description was released of the second suspect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Brazen robbery caught on camera in Rowland Heights parking lot

Personnel from the sheriff's department's Major Crimes Bureau served warrants in Los Angeles and Lancaster early Friday morning and arrested Watts at a residence in the 45000 block of Spearman Avenue in Lancaster, according to the sheriff's department.

The crime occurred on July 9 in the parking lot of the market, as a man and woman were loading items into their car after shopping. The suspects, both of them armed, attacked the pair and took the man's Rolex watch, the sheriff's department reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rolex was valued at $60,000.

The crime occurred in a prosperous, majority-Asian section of the east San Gabriel Valley, and a video of the attack and its aftermath quickly spread through the local Asian community, the Times reported.

Shortly after the crime, sheriff's Capt. Steven Tousey told the Times that the victims — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s — suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.