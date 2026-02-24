Death of cartel leader 'El Mencho' sparks violence, tourism fears

The Brief Mexican security forces killed Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during a military operation in Tapalpa. The operation and subsequent cartel reprisals resulted in over 70 deaths and significant travel disruptions, including canceled flights in tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta. Despite the bloodshed, President Claudia Sheinbaum guarantees "no risk" for fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Guadalajara this June.



The death of Mexico's most powerful drug lord has ignited fears of prolonged instability and economic fallout across the state of Jalisco.

As the military maintains a heavy presence, local business owners and international tourists alike are questioning the future safety of the region.

What we know:

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," was killed Sunday following a shootout with the Mexican military after authorities tracked a romantic partner to his hideout in Tapalpa.

The operation, which received intelligence support from the United States, led to the deaths of over 70 people during the initial firefight and resulting cartel retaliations.

The crackdown comes amid intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened tariffs and unilateral military action if Mexico does not curb cartel activity. In the aftermath, cities like Puerto Vallarta have seen explosions and smoke, leading to stranded travelers and canceled flights.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the current military perimeter in towns like Tapalpa will become a permanent fixture or how long the retaliatory violence will persist.

While the government maintains the 2026 FIFA World Cup is secure, the long-term impact on Jalisco's tourism-dependent economy is yet to be determined.

What they're saying:

Local shop owner Maria Dolores Aguirre expressed deep concern for the future, stating, "It’s going to affect us. It’s collateral damage." She noted that following the global news of the violence, "people are going to think twice about coming."

Meanwhile, President Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed safety concerns for upcoming international events, telling reporters there is "every guarantee" and "no risk" for soccer fans.

From the perspective of a visitor, Steve Perkins of Oklahoma described the scene in Puerto Vallarta as terrifying, noting, "There’s a lot of Americans trapped here."

What's next:

The Mexican government is expected to increase security deployments in Guadalajara and surrounding tourist zones ahead of the June World Cup matches to reassure international FIFA officials.

Observers are also watching for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel’s formal response or the emergence of a new successor, which could dictate the level of violence in the coming weeks.