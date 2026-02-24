Popular Paramount restaurant may have been targeted by arson

The Brief Manny's Olive and Vine was severely damaged in a fire. The location has seen up to three targeted fires recently. Video from 2024 shows suspects firebombing Fatima’s Grill, which occupied the location before.



Arson investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed a Paramount restaurant.

What we know:

The location of Manny's Olive and Vine on Alondra Blvd. has been the target of suspicious fires, including a 2024 firebombing that was caught on surveillance video. We're told this is the third time the location has been targeted.

This time, the fire completely burned down the hard drive to the computers that handle the security system, so there is no surveillance video at this point.

"I am sick to my stomach," said the restaurant owner who posted social media messages trying to get help for his four full-time employees, who are now out of work.

His restaurant is destroyed, and he knows it's going to take months to reopen.

What they're saying:

"Why would anyone do this? His customers agree, saying it's a popular place.

"Something is definitely fishy," one patron told FOX 11. Putting out that Sunday night, a nearby Mexican restaurant less than two miles away, in Lakewood, also burned down.

It's unclear if the two fires are related. Arson investigators are looking into the cause.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the business.