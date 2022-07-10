Brazen robbery caught on camera in Rowland Heights parking lot

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men they say robbed a couple in Rowland Heights Sunday, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The robbery happened just after noon Saturday in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Nogales Avenue in Rowland Heights, just outside of Walnut. As seen in the video, a couple was packing groceries in their car, when two men, seen wearing black hoodies and gray sweatpants, ran up to them.

The two suspects attacked the couple, one of the suspects pinning the woman to the car while she screamed for help. Deputies say the suspects pistol-whipped the couple before making off with a Rolex watch worth about $60,000. Both victims were bleeding from the head after the incident.

Authorities say the suspects are between 25 and 30 years old. Deputies are looking for more witnesses or videos in order to potentially identify the attackers. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Walnut Sheriff's station at 626-913-1715.