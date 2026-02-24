Semi-truck hits elevated worker in cherry picker, causing serious injuries in Redondo Beach

The Brief A worker was injured after a semi-truck struck the cherry picker he was in. Police said the man suffered a severe concussion and possible broken bones after hitting his head on the pavement.



A worker suspended above a South Bay street was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when a semi-truck struck the cherry picker he was in, sending him crashing to the ground, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Prospect Avenue near Diamond Street in Redondo Beach. Officials said the worker had been elevated to service lines for Spectrum when the truck collided with the bucket.

The force from the intense collision cracked the side of the bucket and knocked the worker onto the pavement. Police said he suffered a severe concussion and possible broken bones after hitting his head.

A bystander's photo shows first responders rushing to help. Neighbors told FOX 11 they initially feared the man had been killed.

Local perspective:

The collision prompted authorities to shut down nearby intersections for hours, snarling traffic during the evening commute. One resident said it took 30 to 45 minutes to travel just a few blocks, while others chose to walk home.

Investigators said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated before completing a delivery about half a mile away. Officials said the injured worker was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if or what charges could be filed.