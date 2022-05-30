Man tries to deliver backpack full of drugs to Adelanto jail

An Adelanto man was arrested Sunday for trying to deliver a backpack full of drugs to the High Desert Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Caballer, allegedly walked up to the jail and used the intercom system to request entry to the delivery area around 7:30 a.m. Authorities said Caballer told staff he was there to deliver drugs.

He was then asked to sit on the curb until assistance came, officials said.

Assistance came in the form of deputies contacting Caballer outside. Authorities said Caballer had a backpack filled with 1.8 lbs of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine.

Caballer was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

He was arrested on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility. His bail was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-762-7463.