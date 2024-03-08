Man allegedly tried to lure 2 elementary school kids in Playa Vista

A possible kidnapping attempt is under investigation after two elementary school students were believed to be targeted by a man asking them to leave with him.

According to LAUSD, a man approached two students during recess at the Playa Vista Sports Park on Bluff Creek Drive. After man approached the two Playa Vista Elementary School students, the kids ran off and reported the incident to the school.

LAUSD was told the suspect is described as a man possibly in his 60s or 70s, light-skinned with gray hair and a beard. The man was spotted wearing a red baseball hat, a pair of blue jeans and a green shirt, LAUSD said.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced in the incident.

Below is a message LAUSD sent to parents following the alleged kidnapping attempt:

"Hello PVES Families,



I know that many of you have questions regarding the previous post about an attempted abduction that occurred yesterday during PE at Sports Park. Please note that we have taken immediate action in response to this concerning incident.



It was reported that yesterday, during the P.E. class on the Sports Park Soccer Field, an unidentified man approached two students, asking them to leave with him. Students described the man as older (in his 60s-70s), light-skinned, with gray hair and a beard. They said he was wearing a red baseball hat, blue jeans, and a green shirt.



The safety of our students is our top priority, and I am actively working with FPVS, LA School Police, our Safety Committee, our PE team, and PV PAL to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.



As part of our proactive approach, we are implementing enhanced safety measures. However, in the interim, FPVS will be reaching out to parents for their support. We are seeking volunteers to assist in supervision during P.E. classes on Wednesdays, from 8:20 am to 11:30 am and Thursdays, 8:20 am to 12:20 pm. Parents approved by LAUSD to be volunteers are encouraged to sign up on the signup sheet available on Parent Square, which will be uploaded tonight at 7:00 pm.



Furthermore, I, in collaboration with the Friends of Playa Vista Elementary School, am planning a Parent Forum on Monday, March 4th at 1:30 PM to address concerns and provide additional information on school safety. The meeting will be held in our library.



We want to assure our community that student safety is, and always will be, our number one priority at Playa Vista Elementary School. We appreciate the collaboration and support from our parents and community partners as we work together to create a secure environment for our students."