Man accused of taking up-skirt, bathroom photos of women across LA, Ventura counties

Ventura County Sheriffs arrested a man for filming multiple women without their permission, including up their skirts, in public places on Friday. Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was arrested on Christmas Eve for invasion of privacy.

The arrest comes after an investigation into an incident that took place back in October, according to the sheriff's office. On Oct. 27, Thousand Oaks Police responded to The Oaks Mall, for a complaint about a man recording a woman in the bathroom. According to officials, the woman confronted the man, who claimed he didn't have a cell phone.

The woman however was able to take a photo of whom she thought was recording her from over the bathroom stall. From that photo, police say they identified Cardona. Upon collection of Cardona's cell phone, police say they found multiple videos and pictures of women using the bathroom and shopping in public places. Some videos were taken from underneath women's skirts, according to authorities.

Officials say they believe the photos were taken across Ventura County and even potentially in Los Angeles County, at places like bus stops, and stores like Target, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and malls across the area.

