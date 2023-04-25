Man accused of impersonating doctor, treating thousands of people

A 45-year-old Studio City man has been charged for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of individuals, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Stephan Gevorkian, who prosecutors said offered treatment for serious medical conditions, including cancer, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

On Nov. 17, 2022, an undercover investigator received consulting from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, according to Gascón's office. The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions, including cancer and viral infections.

In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.

The case is being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation and prosecuted by the District Attorney's Consumer Protection Division.

Gevorkian is scheduled to appear in court May 24 to have his preliminary hearing scheduled.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case should call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.