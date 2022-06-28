Man accused of asking 15-year-old girl if she liked older men, making lewd comments

article

An investigation is underway after a man is accused of child annoyance in Glendale.

The incident happened on June 9 around 2:45 p.m. in front of a high school in the 14000 block of E. Broadway.

According to police, the suspect approached the 15-year-old girl and asked if she was into older men, then made lewd comments toward her.

The suspect was last seen entering Carr Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.